Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 [Image 25 of 26]

    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Polish air force members with the 6th Airborne Brigade, 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, conduct joint training static line jumps aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, above EPKK Airfield, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. Exercises such as ADR demonstrate the United States’ ability to work alongside NATO allies and partners to deter threats and support peace and stability across Europe. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 13:30
    Photo ID: 8106306
    VIRIN: 230913-Z-OR724-1500
    Resolution: 5027x3345
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    Agile Combat Employment
    182AW
    ADR23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT