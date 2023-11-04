182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

Polish air force members with the 6th Airborne Brigade, 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, conduct joint training static line jumps aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, above EPKK Airfield, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. Exercises such as ADR demonstrate the United States’ ability to work alongside NATO allies and partners to deter threats and support peace and stability across Europe. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

