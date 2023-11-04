182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

U.S Army Sgt. 1st Class Cody Schillinger, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe static line jumpmaster, prepares for joint training jumps with the 6th Airborne Brigade, 33rd Air Base, Powidz, aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, above EPKK Airfield, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. ADR provides the U.S. with an environment to exercise quickly receiving and integrating forces alongside our allies and partners. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

