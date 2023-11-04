182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

A U.S Air Force C-130 Hercules crew, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, prepare for joint training jumps with the 6th Airborne Brigade, 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, and the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, at EPKK Airfield, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. ADRs provide vital opportunities not only for multiple United States services to work together but also for integrated, total force training with Air National Guard units and our Partner nations’ militaries to ensure interoperability. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

