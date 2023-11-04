Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 [Image 21 of 26]

    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S Army Staff Sgt. Josiah Harper, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe static line jumpmaster, prepares for joint training jumps with the 6th Airborne Brigade, 33rd Air Base, Powidz, aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, above EPKK Airfield, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. Exercises such as ADR showcase the United States’ efforts, in collaboration with allies and partners, to provide forces with capabilities to combat today’s global environment which requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 13:30
    Photo ID: 8106302
    VIRIN: 230913-Z-OR724-1472
    Resolution: 2545x3825
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL
    NATO
    Poland
    Agile Combat Employment
    182AW
    ADR23

