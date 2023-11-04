Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 [Image 14 of 26]

    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A U.S Air Force C-130 Hercules crew, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, prepare for joint training jumps with the 6th Airborne Brigade, 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, and the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, at EPKK Airfield, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. ADRs provide vital opportunities not only for multiple United States services to work together but also for integrated, total force training with Air National Guard units and our Partner nations’ militaries to ensure interoperability. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 8106295
    VIRIN: 230913-Z-OR724-1263
    Resolution: 5104x3396
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4
    182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    Agile Combat Employment
    182AW
    ADR23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT