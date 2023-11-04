Polish air force members with the 6th Airborne Brigade, 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, prepare for joint training jumps aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. ADR provides the U.S. with an environment to exercise quickly receiving and integrating forces alongside our allies and partners. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 13:30 Photo ID: 8106298 VIRIN: 230913-Z-OR724-1435 Resolution: 3395x3395 Size: 3.61 MB Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4 [Image 26 of 26], by A1C Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.