182 Airlift Wing rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

A U.S Air Force C-130 Hercules crew, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conducts joint training jumps with the 6th Airborne Brigade, 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, and the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, at EPKK Airfield, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. Exercises such as ADR showcase the United States’ efforts, in collaboration with allies and partners, to provide forces with capabilities to combat today’s global environment which requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

