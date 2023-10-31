Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights

Civil Air Patrol Maj. Steve Hawes, Yokota Flight Training Center pilot, explains pre-flight procedures to Misawa Air Base CAP cadets at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Pre-flight procedures are the act of preparing an aircraft for flight by carrying out systematic checks. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

