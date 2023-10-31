Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights

Civil Air Patrol Cadet Airman Jack Sparrow and Cadet Airman William Qureshi refuel between flights as a C17A Globemaster III taxis on the flightline during a Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 20-22, 2023. The cadets began their days with a comprehensive weather study and briefing, followed by a safety lesson that covered crew roles and responsibilities, sterile cockpit procedures, and navigation of the Kanto Plain, before learning how to prepare their aircraft for flight. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

