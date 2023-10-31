Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights

Civil Air Patrol Maj. Steve Hawes, Yokota Flight Training Center pilot, poses for a photo with Misawa Air Base CAP cadets before the fourth launch during a Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 20-22, 2023. The cadets gained insights into navigation, weather conditions, aircraft instruments, flight maneuvers and more during the flights. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

