Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights

Misawa Air Base Civil Air Patrol cadets learn about aircraft towing operations during a Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight at Yokota Flight Training Center, Japan, Oct. 20-22, 2023. The cadets gained insights into navigation, weather conditions, aircraft instruments, flight maneuvers and more during the flights. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP