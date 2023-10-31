Civil Air Patrol Cadet Airman Jack "Bird" Sparrow flies a Cessna 172 toward Mount Fuji above Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20-22, 2023. After reaching the designated altitude, the cadets were able to navigate toward iconic landmarks such as the Great Buddha Statue, Tokyo Tower, Sagami Bay, and Mount Fuji. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 03:30 Photo ID: 8101106 VIRIN: 231020-F-XX999-1008 Resolution: 1479x1109 Size: 172.59 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.