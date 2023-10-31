Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights [Image 8 of 9]

    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Civil Air Patrol Cadet Airman Jack "Bird" Sparrow flies a Cessna 172 toward Mount Fuji above Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20-22, 2023. After reaching the designated altitude, the cadets were able to navigate toward iconic landmarks such as the Great Buddha Statue, Tokyo Tower, Sagami Bay, and Mount Fuji. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 03:30
    Photo ID: 8101106
    VIRIN: 231020-F-XX999-1008
    Resolution: 1479x1109
    Size: 172.59 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights
    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights
    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights
    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights
    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights
    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights
    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights
    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights
    Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Civil Air Patrol
    cadets
    Cessna 172
    Civil Air Patrol Cadets
    Team Misawa
    Yokota Aero Club
    Yokota Flight Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT