Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flights

Civil Air Patrol Staff Sgt. Jonathan Burke, Cadet Airman William Qureshi and Cadet Airman Basic Danni Waldo pose for a photo after completing their first flights during a Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight at Yokota Flight Training Center, Japan, Oct. 20-22, 2023. During the hour-long flights in single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft, these cadets delved into the intricate science behind aviation. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

