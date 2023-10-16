U.S. Airmen are escorted to an ambulance by Keesler firefighters during a training exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 19, 2023. The exercise tested Keesler's ability to respond to a drone attack and a simulated casualty incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8081815
|VIRIN:
|231019-F-TI822-1129
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|15.91 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT