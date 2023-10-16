Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Taku, 81st Security Forces Squadron investigator, and Tech. Sgt. Lane Sanchez, 81st SFS unit deployment manager, arrests Airman David Anderson, 338th Training Squadron network systems operator student, during a training exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 19, 2023. The exercise tested Keesler's ability to respond to a drone attack and a simulated casualty incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

