U.S. Air Force Airman Phillip Brenner, 338th Training Squadron network systems operator student, pretends to be unconscious during a training exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 19, 2023. The exercise tested Keesler's ability to respond to a drone attack and a simulated casualty incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8081814
|VIRIN:
|231019-F-TI822-1060
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|15.95 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
This work, Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
