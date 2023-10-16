Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise [Image 4 of 12]

    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Heather Winterstein, 81st Medical Support Squadron contract technician, places fake blood and wounds onto U.S. Air Force Airman Ali Brooks, 338th Training Squadron cyber transportation student, during a training exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 19, 2023. The exercise tested Keesler's ability to respond to a drone attack and a simulated casualty incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 12:56
    Photo ID: 8081806
    VIRIN: 231019-F-TI822-1027
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 14.5 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Trainig Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT