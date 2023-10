Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Taku, 81st Security Forces Squadron investigator, cordons off the area around a simulated vehicle explosion during a training exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 19, 2023. The exercise tested the Keesler's ability to respond to a drone attack and a simulated casualty incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

