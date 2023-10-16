U.S. Air Force Airman Ali Brooks, 338th Training Squadron, cyber transportation, and Airman Phillip Brenner, 338th TRS, network systems operator, pretend to be unconscious during a training exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 19, 2023. The exercise tested Keesler's ability to respond to a drone attack and a simulated casualty incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 12:56 Photo ID: 8081804 VIRIN: 231019-F-TI822-1046 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 16.88 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.