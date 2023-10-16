Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise [Image 6 of 12]

    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Ahmet Arrowsmith and U.S. Space Force Specialist 3 Marc Bauman, 338th Training network systems operator students, pretend to be injured during a training exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 19, 2023. The exercise tested Keesler's ability to respond to a drone attack and a simulated casualty incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 12:56
    Photo ID: 8081812
    VIRIN: 231019-F-TI822-1050
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.79 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise
    Keesler Conducts a Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Trainig Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT