    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department [Image 7 of 7]

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 237th Military Police (MP) Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, practice suspect pat down techniques during a training event instructed by Manchester Police Department (MPD) officers Oct. 14, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.

    The MPD also shared their knowledge in suspect handcuff techniques and best practices. In the event the department is overwhelmed in response to a critical event, this cross training deepens understanding between the National Guard and local law enforcement.

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

