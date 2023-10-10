New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department

Spc. David Testerman and Pfc. Treshann Rebenson, military police (MP) in the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, observe Officer Adam Beland, a training officer in the Manchester Police Department (MPD), demonstrating handcuff techniques during a training event Oct. 14, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The 237th MPs cross trained with the MPD to establish an operational baseline for the purpose of supporting potential future police operations. The MPD also shared their knowledge in suspect pat down techniques during the event. The 237th MP Company is partnering with the MPD to further develop the existing partnership between the National Guard and local law enforcement.





Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

