Pvt. Macenzi Conors pats down Pfc. Madalyn Delotto, both military police(MP) of the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, practice suspect pat down techniques during a training event instructed by the Manchester Police Department (MPD) Oct. 14, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.





The 237th MPs cross trained with the MPD to establish an operational baseline for the purpose of supporting potential future police operations. In the event the department is overwhelmed in response to a critical event, this cross training deepens understanding between the National Guard and local law enforcement.



Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:50 Photo ID: 8072521 VIRIN: 231014-A-ML797-3492 Resolution: 2409x3614 Size: 4.44 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.