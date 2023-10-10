New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department

Spc. Logan Marcotte, military police(MP) in the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, practices handcuff techniques with Officer Adam Beland, a training officer of the Manchester Police Department(MPD) during a training event lead by the MPD Oct. 14, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The 237th MPs cross trained with the MPD to establish an operational baseline for the purpose of supporting potential future police operations. In the event the department is overwhelmed in response to a critical event, this cross training provides continuity and understanding between agencies and further develops the existing partnership between the National Guard and local law enforcement.



Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US