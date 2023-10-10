Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department [Image 5 of 7]

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Logan Marcotte, military police(MP) in the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, practices handcuff techniques with Officer Adam Beland, a training officer of the Manchester Police Department(MPD) during a training event lead by the MPD Oct. 14, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.

    The 237th MPs cross trained with the MPD to establish an operational baseline for the purpose of supporting potential future police operations. In the event the department is overwhelmed in response to a critical event, this cross training provides continuity and understanding between agencies and further develops the existing partnership between the National Guard and local law enforcement.

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:50
    Photo ID: 8072525
    VIRIN: 231014-A-ML797-4777
    Resolution: 4107x2738
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    training
    military police
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT