New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department

Spc. Elizabeth Richards places handcuffs on Spc. Kayli Gilman, both military police (MP) in the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, during a training event instructed by trainers from the Manchester Police Department (MPD) Oct. 14, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The 237th MPs cross trained with the MPD to establish an operational baseline for the purpose of supporting potential future police operations. The MPD also shared their knowledge in suspect pat down techniques during the event. In the event the department is overwhelmed in response to a critical event, this cross training deepens understanding between agencies and further develops the existing partnership between the National Guard and local law enforcement.



Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

