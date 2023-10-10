Spc. Elizabeth Richards searches Spc. Kayli Gilman, both military police (MP) in the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, using pat down techniques during a training event instructed by the Manchester Police Department (MPD) Oct. 14, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The MPD also shared their knowledge in suspect pat down techniques during the event. In the event the department is overwhelmed in response to a critical event, this cross training provides continuity and understanding between the National Guard and local law enforcement.



Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:50 Photo ID: 8072522 VIRIN: 231014-A-ML797-4931 Resolution: 3227x2151 Size: 3.89 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.