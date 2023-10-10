New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department

Pfc. Dominic Stengle pats down Pfc. Christian Lavalley, both military police (MP) of the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, during a training event instructed by the Manchester Police Department (MPD) Oct. 14, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The MPD also shared their knowledge in suspect handcuff techniques and best practices during the event. The 237th MPs cross-trained with the MPD to establish an operational baseline for the purpose of supporting potential future police operations.



Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

