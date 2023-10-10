Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department [Image 6 of 7]

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Dominic Stengle pats down Pfc. Christian Lavalley, both military police (MP) of the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, during a training event instructed by the Manchester Police Department (MPD) Oct. 14, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.

    The MPD also shared their knowledge in suspect handcuff techniques and best practices during the event. The 237th MPs cross-trained with the MPD to establish an operational baseline for the purpose of supporting potential future police operations.

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:50
    Photo ID: 8072526
    VIRIN: 231014-A-ML797-9581
    Resolution: 2778x4167
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department
    New Hampshire Army National Guard Military Police Train with Manchester Police Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    training
    military police
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT