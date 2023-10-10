Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, congratulates Maj. Amit Patel, 97th Airlift Squadron pilot, for earning a Distinguished Flying Cross medal, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. Patel earned the medal for his heroism during Operation Allies Refuge's 17-day evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

