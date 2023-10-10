Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross medal to 2nd Lt. Zachary Ward, 313th Airlift Squadron, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted member of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. Ward was a former loadmaster of the 313th Airlift Squadron at the time of the mission and is now in pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

