    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross medal to 2nd Lt. Zachary Ward, 313th Airlift Squadron, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted member of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. Ward was a former loadmaster of the 313th Airlift Squadron at the time of the mission and is now in pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:17
    Photo ID: 8072489
    VIRIN: 231015-F-PK337-1096
    Resolution: 5959x3973
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Distinguished Flying Cross
    DFC
    OAR
    446 AWPA
    AFRC 446 Air Force Wing

