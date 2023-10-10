U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Brian Sinden, loadmaster, 313th Airlift Squadron, for earning a Distinguished Flying Cross medal, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted member of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 19:18
|Photo ID:
|8072488
|VIRIN:
|231015-F-PK337-1100
|Resolution:
|6023x4015
|Size:
|12.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
