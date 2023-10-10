Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Brian Sinden, loadmaster, 313th Airlift Squadron, for earning a Distinguished Flying Cross medal, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted member of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

