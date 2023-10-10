U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, poses for a group photo with the aircrew who received the Distinguished Flying Cross medal during a medal presentation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. Recipients earned the Distinguished Flying Cross medal for their heroism during the 17-day evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 19:17
|Photo ID:
|8072487
|VIRIN:
|231015-F-PK337-1125
|Resolution:
|7497x4998
|Size:
|19.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
