Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross medal to Maj. Brandon Dubuisson, Aircraft Commander of the 728th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted United States Armed Forces member for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

