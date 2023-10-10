Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, pins the Distinguished Flying Cross medal on Master Sgt. Jodi Signer, loadmaster, 313th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. Signer earned the medal for her heroism during Operation Allies Refuge's 17-day evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

