U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, pins the Distinguished Flying Cross medal on Capt. Mitchell Williams, 97th Airlift Squadron pilot, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. Williams earned the medal for his heroism during Operation Allies Refuge's 17-day evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8072492
|VIRIN:
|231015-F-PK337-1090
|Resolution:
|7221x4814
|Size:
|15.7 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
