Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, pins the Distinguished Flying Cross medal on Capt. Mitchell Williams, 97th Airlift Squadron pilot, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. Williams earned the medal for his heroism during Operation Allies Refuge's 17-day evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

