    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, Fourth Air Force commander, pins the Distinguished Flying Cross medal on Capt. Mitchell Williams, 97th Airlift Squadron pilot, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. Williams earned the medal for his heroism during Operation Allies Refuge's 17-day evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

    This work, Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

