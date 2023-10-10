‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

The original “Silver Dollar” nose art from World War II is painted on a B-17 Flying Fortress, tail number 23-2090. Eighty years later, an updated version of it was unveiled on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. After multiple combat missions, Silver Dollar was hit while taxiing on the ground at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, by another B-17 – “Heavenly Angel.” The tail of the second plane was removed and placed on Silver Dollar; the aircraft’s call sign was then changed from ‘D-Dog’ to ‘E-Easy,’ effectively ending the aircraft’s official wartime service with the group. (Courtesy photo from the 100th Bomb Group Foundation archives)

