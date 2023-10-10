Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 8 of 8]

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The original “Silver Dollar” nose art from World War II is painted on a B-17 Flying Fortress, tail number 23-2090. Eighty years later, an updated version of it was unveiled on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. After multiple combat missions, Silver Dollar was hit while taxiing on the ground at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, by another B-17 – “Heavenly Angel.” The tail of the second plane was removed and placed on Silver Dollar; the aircraft’s call sign was then changed from ‘D-Dog’ to ‘E-Easy,’ effectively ending the aircraft’s official wartime service with the group. (Courtesy photo from the 100th Bomb Group Foundation archives)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 14:51
    Photo ID: 8070396
    VIRIN: 231010-F-XX001-3004
    Resolution: 500x400
    Size: 82.28 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet
    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet
    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet
    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet
    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet
    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet
    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet
    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    'Silver Dollar' nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    World War II
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Bomb Group
    "Silver Dollar"
    heritage nose art

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT