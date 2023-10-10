Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 2 of 8]

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers show off their new heritage nose art – “Squawkin Hawk”, left, and “Silver Dollar” – after a nose art dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. Each of the 100th ARW’s tankers bears a heritage nose art, based on those painted on the side of B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft at the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, and Silver Dollar is the only double-sided design in the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    RAF Mildenhall
    World War II
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Bomb Group
    "Silver Dollar"
    heritage nose art

