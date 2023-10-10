Two U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers show off their new heritage nose art – “Squawkin Hawk”, left, and “Silver Dollar” – after a nose art dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. Each of the 100th ARW’s tankers bears a heritage nose art, based on those painted on the side of B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft at the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, and Silver Dollar is the only double-sided design in the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 14:51 Photo ID: 8070383 VIRIN: 231010-F-EJ686-1208 Resolution: 8056x2854 Size: 2.04 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.