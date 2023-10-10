U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Goldsborough, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, now stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., sits in the pilot’s seat of a KC-135 Stratotanker after revealing the latest nose art in the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s heritage fleet of tankers during a dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. Goldsborough designed the updated nose art – the first to sport double-sided nose art, based on a Silver Dollar coin, and attended the ceremony to assist with the unveiling of his design. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
'Silver Dollar' nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet