‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

The latest of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s heritage nose art, “Silver Dollar,” is shown off after its unveiling during the nose art dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. The nose art is based on one from the 100th Bomb Group at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, during World War II. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Goldsborough, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, now stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., designed the nose art – the first of RAF Mildenhall’s tanker fleet to sport double-sided nose art based on a Silver Dollar coin – now showcased on the side of a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

