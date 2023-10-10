Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The latest of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s heritage nose art, “Silver Dollar,” is shown off after its unveiling during the nose art dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. The nose art is based on one from the 100th Bomb Group at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, during World War II. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Goldsborough, formerly 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, now stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., designed the nose art – the first of RAF Mildenhall’s tanker fleet to sport double-sided nose art based on a Silver Dollar coin – now showcased on the side of a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    RAF Mildenhall
    World War II
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Bomb Group
    "Silver Dollar"
    heritage nose art

