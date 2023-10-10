Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 3 of 8]

    'Silver Dollar' nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander; Col. Thomas Hutton, second left, 100th Operations Group commander; Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, second right, 100th ARW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Wakisha Humphries, right, 100th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, show off the latest heritage nose art – “Silver Dollar” – on a KC-135 Stratotanker after a dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. Each of the 100th ARW’s tankers bears a heritage nose art, based on those painted on the side of B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft at the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, and “Silver Dollar” is the only double-sided design in the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    RAF Mildenhall
    World War II
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Bomb Group
    "Silver Dollar"
    heritage nose art

