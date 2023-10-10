‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

The “Silver Dollar” nose art painted on a B-17 Flying Fortress assigned to the 100th Bomb Group at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, during World War II, was the only double-sided nose art in 1943. Eighty years later, the “Silver Dollar” nose art has been updated and redesigned – again as a double-sided “coin” – and has just been unveiled on one of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 Stratotankers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. (Courtesy photo from 100th Bomb Group Foundation archives)

