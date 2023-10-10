The “Silver Dollar” nose art painted on a B-17 Flying Fortress assigned to the 100th Bomb Group at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, during World War II, was the only double-sided nose art in 1943. Eighty years later, the “Silver Dollar” nose art has been updated and redesigned – again as a double-sided “coin” – and has just been unveiled on one of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 Stratotankers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. (Courtesy photo from 100th Bomb Group Foundation archives)
This work, 'Silver Dollar' nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'Silver Dollar' nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet
