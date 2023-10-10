Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 6 of 8]

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

    DISS, NFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The “Silver Dollar” nose art painted on a B-17 Flying Fortress assigned to the 100th Bomb Group at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, during World War II, was the only double-sided nose art in 1943. Eighty years later, the “Silver Dollar” nose art has been updated and redesigned – again as a double-sided “coin” – and has just been unveiled on one of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 Stratotankers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. (Courtesy photo from 100th Bomb Group Foundation archives)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 14:51
    Location: DISS, NFK, GB 
    This work, ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    World War II
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Bomb Group
    "Silver Dollar"
    heritage nose art

