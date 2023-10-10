Michael Faley, center, 100th Bomb Group Foundation historian, presents 1923 Silver Dollar coins to the crew and maintainers who names are painted on the KC-135 Stratotanker bearing the latest “Silver Dollar” nose art at a nose art dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. Each of the 100th ARW’s tankers bears a heritage nose art, based on those painted on the side of B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft at the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, and Silver Dollar is the only double-sided design in the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
This work, 'Silver Dollar' nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere
