    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 1 of 8]

    ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Michael Faley, center, 100th Bomb Group Foundation historian, presents 1923 Silver Dollar coins to the crew and maintainers who names are painted on the KC-135 Stratotanker bearing the latest “Silver Dollar” nose art at a nose art dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2023. Each of the 100th ARW’s tankers bears a heritage nose art, based on those painted on the side of B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft at the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, and Silver Dollar is the only double-sided design in the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, ‘Silver Dollar’ nose art dedication shares latest heritage of 100th ARW KC-135 fleet [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

