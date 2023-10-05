U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crew chief, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, looks at a simulated embassy during an evacuation as part of a Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX) at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 02:57
|Photo ID:
|8065301
|VIRIN:
|231005-M-MJ391-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
