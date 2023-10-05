Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX) [Image 25 of 26]

    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crew chief, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, looks at a simulated embassy during an evacuation as part of a Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX) at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 02:57
    Photo ID: 8065301
    VIRIN: 231005-M-MJ391-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX) [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    DOS
    FCE
    BLT 2/1
    USDOS
    JIIMEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT