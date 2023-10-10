Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX) [Image 17 of 26]

    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Samson K. Laird, right, an infantry Marine, and U.S. Navy hospitalman 3rd class Ethan Church, a field medical technician, both with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrol a simulated embassy compound during a Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX), at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2023. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 03:01
    Photo ID: 8065285
    VIRIN: 231004-M-MJ391-1006
    Resolution: 4207x5259
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX) [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)
    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    DOS
    FCE
    BLT 2/1
    USDOS
    JIIMEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT