U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Samson K. Laird, right, an infantry Marine, and U.S. Navy hospitalman 3rd class Ethan Church, a field medical technician, both with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrol a simulated embassy compound during a Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX), at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2023. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

