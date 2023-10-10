U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Samson K. Laird, right, an infantry Marine, and U.S. Navy hospitalman 3rd class Ethan Church, a field medical technician, both with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrol a simulated embassy compound during a Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX), at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2023. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 03:01
|Photo ID:
|8065285
|VIRIN:
|231004-M-MJ391-1006
|Resolution:
|4207x5259
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX) [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT