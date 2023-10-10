U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, escort U.S. Department of State personnel during an embassy evacuation as part of a Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX), at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023 The exercise utilizes a forward command element, which is deployed to an area of operations to assist the embassy in exploring all the capabilities that the 31st MEU can provide, which includes providing logistics support and additional security and creating and executing an evacuation plan. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

