U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, right, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks during a confirmation brief with Marines with the 31st MEU and U.S. Department of State personnel during a Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX), at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP