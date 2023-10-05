Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX) [Image 16 of 26]

    Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Mr. Andy Sellhorn, a regional security officer with the U.S. Department of State speaks during an emergency action committee meeting as part of a Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX), at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2023. The exercise utilizes a forward command element, which is deployed to an area of operations to assist the embassy in exploring all the capabilities that the 31st MEU can provide, which includes providing logistics support and additional security and creating and executing an evacuation plan. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 03:02
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
