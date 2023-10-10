Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational Exercise (JIIMEX)

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Martin Galvan, center-left, the fox company operations chief with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts an emergency evacuation brief with U.S. Department of State personnel and Marine with the 31st MEU, during an embassy reinforcement exercise, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

