U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rienaldo Edwards, a commander’s support staff technician assigned to the 39th Medical Group documents the presence of simulated contamination during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7th, 2023. This training allowed various base personnel to be ready and responsive in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident, executing response priorities such as identification and detection procedures as part of a post attack reconnaissance team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 06:08 Photo ID: 8062909 VIRIN: 230907-F-MO337-1460 Resolution: 6582x4388 Size: 1.41 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.