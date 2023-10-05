39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rienaldo Edwards, left, a commander’s support staff technician, and Master Sgt. Ramero Esparza, right, medical logistics flight chief assigned to the 39th Medical Group, conduct a post attack reconnaissance sweep at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7th, 2023. Units on base were inspected based on their compliance to be ready to don protective gear, while also meeting time constraints set by the inspection team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

