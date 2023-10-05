U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Helaena Cuaresma, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron office manager, stands in the medical group during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7th, 2023. The individual units within the 39th Medical Group conducted this exercise to ensure constant mission readiness in response to possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 06:08 Photo ID: 8062892 VIRIN: 230907-F-MO337-1068 Resolution: 6794x4529 Size: 2.31 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.